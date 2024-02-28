EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Up 221.2% in February

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EUDA Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. EUDA Health has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EUDA Health by 55.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EUDA Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EUDA Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Featured Stories

