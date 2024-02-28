Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 3,658,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,547. Euronav has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

