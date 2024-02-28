Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,306. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

