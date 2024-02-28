EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 5,947 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,849,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,637,741.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 679,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,394. The company has a market cap of $537.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

