Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$14.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 million.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 161,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,191. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $95,956.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth $159,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.