Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Performance

Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

