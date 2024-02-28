Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Performance
Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile
