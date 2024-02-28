Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Stock Performance
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £310,764.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56.
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Company Profile
