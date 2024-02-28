Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 995,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,801. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $741.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

