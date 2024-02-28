Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and $343,716.15 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.81 or 1.00519961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00182157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,631,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,373,282 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,423,002.61411487 with 14,164,335.23135259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96515737 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $165,836.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.