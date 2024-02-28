Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $68.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

