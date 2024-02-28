Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Down 0.4%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 2,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

