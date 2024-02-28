Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.55

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.55 and traded as high as $18.79. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 44,159 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

