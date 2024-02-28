First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Down 0.4 %
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
