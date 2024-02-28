First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 299.8% in February

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 299.8% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. 369,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,391. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

