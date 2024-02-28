First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 299.8% in February

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 299.8% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. 369,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,391. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
