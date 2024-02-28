First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $19.73.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

