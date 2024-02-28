First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FEMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,096. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

