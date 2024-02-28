First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FEMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,096. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
