First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.81. 13,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

