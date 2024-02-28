Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flowers Foods

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.