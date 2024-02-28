Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.41

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

