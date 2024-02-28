Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in February

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortum Oyj Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 5,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
