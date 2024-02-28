Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in February

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 5,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.