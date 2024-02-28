Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.41

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 7116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $955.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 480.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.73% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.