Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cheniere Energy worth $66,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

