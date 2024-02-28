Fred Alger Management LLC Has $65.08 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 178,004 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $65,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 1,191,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

