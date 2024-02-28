Fred Alger Management LLC Has $73.11 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 141,157 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $73,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. 3,162,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,897. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.