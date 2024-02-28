Fred Alger Management LLC Has $75.51 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.97. 786,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

