Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 115,121 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115,121 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 7.42% of Transcat worth $64,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Price Performance

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

