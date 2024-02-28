Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 156,785 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,785 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vertiv worth $62,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. 5,167,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,395. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.