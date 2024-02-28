Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,758 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $60,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. 1,004,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.