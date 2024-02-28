Frederica M. Williams Sells 2,714 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ES stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 1,734,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,477. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.