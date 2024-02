freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.01

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

See Also

