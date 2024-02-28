Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 0.54. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 57.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 118.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

