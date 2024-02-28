Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.69. 246,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.