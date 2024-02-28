Frontier (FRONT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20.49 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $20.49 million and $13.45 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,600,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

