Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $104,545.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,301. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

