Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,348,783 shares.

Fulcrum Utility Services Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market cap of £599,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

