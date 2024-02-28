FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FutureFuel Price Performance

FF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 234,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,230. The company has a market capitalization of $254.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

