Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Position Raised by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Galapagos accounts for approximately 2.3% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Galapagos worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 669,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 162,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Galapagos Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.