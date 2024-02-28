Gates Capital Management Inc. Invests $157.65 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,851,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649,000. Kenvue accounts for about 3.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,796,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.2 %

KVUE traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,261,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

