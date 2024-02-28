Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.51

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 532654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 517,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

