Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 614.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

