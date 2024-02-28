Genus plc (LON:GNS) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.30

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,139.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,143.44. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,478 ($18.75) and a one year high of GBX 3,178 ($40.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
