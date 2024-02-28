Genus plc (LON:GNS) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.30

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,139.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,143.44. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,478 ($18.75) and a one year high of GBX 3,178 ($40.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

