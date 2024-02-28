Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.