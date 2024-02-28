Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

