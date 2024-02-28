Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBBK. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 125.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 135.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Kim LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 45.6% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 291,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

