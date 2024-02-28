Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

