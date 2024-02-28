Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU) Short Interest Down 94.4% in February

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

