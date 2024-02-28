Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,722,368.04 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 344,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSHD
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.