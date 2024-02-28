Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,722,368.04 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, February 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 344,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $9,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

