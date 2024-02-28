Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.67. 844,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,472. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.