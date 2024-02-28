Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,104. The company has a market capitalization of $524.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $286.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

