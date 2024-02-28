Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

PANW stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.15. 7,978,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

